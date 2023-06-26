Mostly Cloudy 76°

Traffic Tied Up On I-695 For Crash Investigation, Rescue In Dundalk

Both the inner and outer loops were shut down on I-695 in Baltimore County on Monday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The scene of the crash.
The scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
Zak Failla
First responders were called at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, June 26 to a stretch of the Key Bridge in Dundalk to make a rescue following the crash, according to officials.

Police, fire, and rescue personnel were all called to the bridge to investigate the crash.

No additional details have been released by the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter's Association.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates. 

