Traffic Stop Brings Down Man Accused Of Killing Pregnant 19-Year-Old Woman In Baltimore: Police

Malik McCormick, 22, has been charged with murder and multiple weapon offenses following an investigation into the murder of 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell last year while she was pregnant.

In the early hours of Dec. 4, 2022, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue, where they found a pregnant Burrell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was rushed to John Hopkins Hospital where the expecting mother later died from her injuries.

McCormick was ultimately identified by detectives as a suspect in Burrell's murder, though he remained at large for months until was arrested in South Charleston, West Virginia when members of the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office recognized him during a traffic stop.

This week, McCormick was brought back to Maryland and taken to Baltimore's Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was hit with first-degree murder and other charges.

No information about his next court appearance was released by the police.

