Young Girl Brutally Murdered In Baltimore Was Pregnant

A young teenager who was killed in Baltimore over the weekend was confirmed to be pregnant, according to multiple reports.

Jaymyra Burrell, 19, was fatally shot in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue around 3 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, continues the reports.

The young expectant mother was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was tragically pronounced dead. After her death, loved ones showed an outpouring of grief on social media as they remembered the beloved teen.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with any information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

