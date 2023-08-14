Tornado Warnings Issued In Parts Of Maryland, Virginia

A week after the DMV region was battered by severe thunderstorms that left tens of thousands without power for days, a new batch of wicked weather is making its way to the area.

Tornado Warnings have been issued in Charles, Arlington, Alexandria, and Fairfax counties on Monday afternoon, and some officials are advising that residents batten down the hatches.

Flash Flood Warnings have also been issued throughout the region. "Special Marine Warnings" were also issued near waterfront properties.

Whipping winds approaching 70 mph are possible along with a chance of large hail, and flash flooding potentially hitting some parts of Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Monday, Aug. 14, forecasters are advising.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued by officials in parts of the area, advising that isolated thunderstorms are likely to form on Monday afternoon and into the evening, with some areas seeing several rounds of storms.

"Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, with isolated large hail possible. An isolated tornado is also possible. Isolated instances of flooding are possible this afternoon into this evening."

Rain is expected to continue in the area through Tuesday, before temperatures cool down later in the week and the storms pass, according to the National Weather Service.

