City resident Tony Dukes, 34, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Eugene Fitzgerald, who died at an area hospital in March after being shot.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, officials said that officers were called to the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue to investigate a reported shooting, where Fitzgerald was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Fitzgerald was treated at the scene and rushed to an area hospital by first responders, where he later died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Police Department announced that Dukes was arrested in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue without incident, and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder.

No details about his initial court appearance was released by the police.

