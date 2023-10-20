Teens 'Uncooperative' After Triple Shooting In Baltimore, Police Say

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to investigate a shooting in the 3700 block of 5th Street, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, officers found an 18-year-old man and 16-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds to the left shoulder and right arm. A third teen victim was found in short order in the 600 block of Washburn Avenue after being shot.

All three were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries that were described as being non-life-threatening.

Investigators say that the shooting was reported inside a home in the 3700 block of 5th Street, though all three victims have been uncooperative with police investigators.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

