Teen Squeegee Worker Convicted Of Killing Man In Baltimore During Dispute

Tavon Scott, Jr., 16, was convicted on multiple charges for his role in the death of 48-year-old Timothy R. Reynolds in the intersection of Light and Conway streets in July last year.

In July last year, Reynolds got into an argument with several squeegee workers at the intersection before he was shot, according to prosecutors.

Reynolds could be seen on camera walking away from the group of workers with a baseball bat in his hand. Three people followed him as he was walking on East Conway Street near the intersection, at which point they surrounded him.

A verbal argument ensued, and one of the suspects threw an object at him after he swung his bat toward them.

After being struck in the head with the object, he stumbled and appeared to become disoriented, at which point Scott shot Reynolds five times while backpedaling away.

he was later seen fleeing south on South Charles Street.

Reynolds was rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Unit, but he later died.

"As we have seen, resolving conflicts with deadly weapons is not the solution. We must all work together to end the violence and the trauma inflicted on our residents,” acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. “I hope this verdict brings some sense of peace and closure to those involved."

Scott was convicted of:

Voluntary manslaughter;

Possession of a firearm under the age of 21;

Use of a firearm in commission of a crime of violence.

When he is sentenced, Scott will face 35 years in prison. No sentencing hearing has been scheduled.

"The outcome of this case does not change the trauma that has been inflicted across the board by the events that took place in July of 2022," Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates said. "A man will never return home to his family, and a young person now faces decades of incarceration."

