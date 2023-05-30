Teen Charged In Deadly Triple Shooting At Catonsville Motel On Memorial Day

Jose Diaz-Contrenas, 18, has been arrested and is facing multiple charges for his alleged role in the death of Javier Argueta, who was found dead along two other victims on Monday, May 29 at the Motel 6 in Catonsville, the Baltimore County Police Department announced.

At approximately 3 a.m. on Monday morning, officers were called to the 5800 block of Baltimore National Pike, where there was a reported shooting at the hotel.

Upon arrival at the building, Diaz-Contrenas was one of three victims found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No motive for the shooting has been provided.

Diaz-Contrenas was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.