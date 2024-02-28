Suspect Arrested For Attempted Murder Months After Baltimore Shooting: Police

Eric Nelson, 30, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, Baltimore Police said Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Nelson, of Baltimore, is accused of shooting the victim in the leg on the 5300 block of Ready Avenue on Dec. 20, 2023.

He was arrested by Western District patrol officers and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

