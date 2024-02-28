Thunderstorm Light Rain 62°

Suspect Arrested For Attempted Murder Months After Baltimore Shooting: Police

A suspect was arrested for attempted murder more than two months after the shooting of a 54-year-old man in Baltimore, police announced.

Eric Nelson

 Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department
Eric Nelson, 30, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, Baltimore Police said Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Nelson, of Baltimore, is accused of shooting the victim in the leg on the 5300 block of Ready Avenue on Dec. 20, 2023.

He was arrested by Western District patrol officers and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

