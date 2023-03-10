Who's Got Game? Virginia, Maryland Governors Muse About Going One-On-One Over New FBI HQ

Could the future location of the FBI’s future headquarters be determined over a pickup game of basketball?

This week, officials from the General Services Administration heard from delegations in both Maryland and Virginia regarding the highlights of bringing the FBI to either state, prompting a curious showdown between top elected officials in both.

After their pitches were heard, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore shared a clip of himself on Twitter before a recent Washington Wizards came showing him smoothly hitting a jump shot from the free throw line.

“(Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin) let’s go one-on-one, winner gets the new FBI headquarters,” Moore mused as they await the GSA’s ultimate decision on what is expected to be one of the organization's largest-ever projects.

Not to be outdone, Youngkin swiftly replied “Game on!” to Moore, with a GIF of him from the campaign trail in 2021 draining a shot from deep

The stakes won’t actually be that high if the two were to ever play a game of one-on-one, though Youngkin, who sits at 6-foot-7 and played as forward for the Rice University basketball team for four years would likely have an advantage over the 6-foot-1 Moore, who is more familiar with the gridiron than the hardwood, having played football for Johns Hopkins University.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.