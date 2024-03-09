Light Rain Fog/Mist 49°

SHARE

Snow Possible In Parts Of Maryland, Virginia, Forecasters Say

Say it ain't snow.

Snow is possible in parts of the DMV region

Snow is possible in parts of the DMV region

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Some parts of the DMV region may see another round of winter weather, as a fresh storm is set to head toward the area, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service issued an alert on Saturday, March 9, advising that the rain rolling through the region may transition into snow in certain areas, with as many as one to three inches of snow possible per hour during squalls. 

Inclement weather was confirmed by meteorologists through the area who reported small hail. 

Rain is expected to continue throughout most of the region on Saturday before things clear up and there are partly sunny skies on Sunday afternoon, though a Coastal Flood Warning remains in place.

Winds gusts are also expected to reach upwards of 50 mph.

"It's possible a small number of the heavier squalls produce thunder and lightning or thundersnow," an Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE