Shooters Caught In Middle Of Murderous Baltimore Brother's Revenge Plot Get Time

Christopher Brown, 22, and Daran Horton, 23, both of Baltimore, were both hit with lengthy prison terms for their roles in the murder of Cordelle Wayne Bruce, Jr. after a weed deal went south.

Specifically, Brown got life in prison, while Horton received a term of life with all but 45 years suspended.

On the night of Jan. 14, prosecutors said that the three met at the Alameda Shopping Center for a marijuana deal that never came to fruition, with Bruce ultimately leaving the shopping center on foot.

Brown and Horton proceeded to follow him in a vehicle to the 1100 block of Belvedere Avenue where he was shot and killed, setting off a violent chain reaction of events.

Six days after Cordelle Bruce was killed, officials said that on Jan. 20, 2020, they found his brother, Cornelius Bruce, with gunshot wounds inside a burning vehicle in the 2800 block of St. Lo Drive in Baltimore City.

Following his brother’s killing, officials said that Cornelius Bruce, Jimmy Murphy, and an unknown third person sought revenge for the murder, setting up a plan that also went wrong for the Bruces.

Officials said that during their scheme to avenge his brother, Cornelius Bruce was shot and killed by Murphy.

In an attempt to cover up the second murder, prosecutors said that Murphy set a vehicle on fire with Cornelius Bruce’s body inside.

"Two more young men have been murdered, and the indictments charge(d) three young men (Brown, Horton, and Murphy) with homicide in relation for a beef about drugs," the AG said when they were initially charged.

"It is tragic to witness the waste of five young men due to gun violence."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.