Revengers Assemble: Shooter Seeking To Avenge Friend's Brother's Murder In Baltimore Convicted

On Jan 20, 2020, Murphy and Cornelius Bruce set out to seek revenge against Christopher Brown for the murder of the latter’s brother, Cordelle Bruce, the previous week.

Prosecutors say that Murphy and Bruce drove a rented black Ford F-150 to the 1000 block of Reverdy Road, where they found Christopher Brown and began shooting at him. During the shootout, a bullet meant for Brown struck Cornelius Bruce, killing him.

In an attempt to cover up the actions and dupe police investigators, Murphy then drove the rented pick-up truck with Bruce’s body inside to an abandoned field in the 2800 block of Saint Lo Drive, where he set it on fire.

After extinguishing the fire, officials say that members of the Baltimore City Fire Department found the body of Cornelius Bruce inside the charred remains of the truck.

Investigators made note that before the fire was set, Murphy was caught on camera at an area gas station blocks away from the field the fire was set, where he was captured on video filling a red gas can.

“I pledged to the people of Maryland that the Office of Attorney General would play an active role in safeguarding our communities against crime, and that includes bringing to justice the most violent offenders,” Maryland AG Anthony Brown said.

“Two people lost their lives, and several others are behind bars, all over a disagreement about drugs,” he continued. “No one wins when individuals decide to engage in extra-judicial retaliation.”

Murphy was found guilty by jury following a five-day trial of:

Conspiring to commit first-degree murder;

Attempted murder;

Second-degree arson;

Altering the physical evidence of both human remains and a Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

“Acting on vendettas has disastrous results, ensuring the violent cycle of retaliation never ends,” ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Toni Crosby added. “The next time someone in Baltimore wants to retaliate, I hope they think of this case and ask themselves if it is worth it.”

Murphy is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

