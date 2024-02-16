Serial Bank Robber Threatened Multiple Murders While Targeting Branches In Baltimore: Feds

Dexter Nikoe Eaton, 34, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 14 to armed bank robbery related to a series of bank and armed commercial robberies he committed, US Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron said in a joint release.

Eaton admitted to robbing a bank on June 3, 2022 in the 3200 block of West North Avenue in Baltimore, providing a note to the teller that demanded money and threatening to kill the teller’s family if the teller did not comply with Eaton’s demands.

Six days later, he tried to rob a check cashing and financial services business in the 1600 block of West North Avenue, once again by passing a note to the teller, Barron said. The teller refused to read the note and instead activated an alarm, causing Eaton to flee the bank. Officers responded and collected Eaton’s note, which again demanded money and threatened to kill the family of the employee if Eaton’s demands were not met.

One week after his first robbery, Eaton was armed with a handgun when he entered a bank in the 3200 block of West North Avenue wearing a black head covering and a surgical mask and pointed the gun at customers and employees stating, “Nobody move. Give me $4,000 or everyone in this b***h is dead,” according to his plea agreement.

He then forced a customer to the ground at gunpoint and took their wallet and cash.

The gun was still pointed at the customer’s head when Eaton demanded that an employee get him $4,000 or the customer would be shot. Fearing for her safety, the bank employee gave Eaton cash, and he fled the bank.

Similar incidents occurred at a bank in the 4700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue on June 27, 2022 and at two businesses in the 3100 block of West North Avenue on on July 23, 2022, and July 30, 2022.

Eaton is scheduled to be sentenced on May 15, 2024.

The FBI and Baltimore Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.