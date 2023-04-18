Second Suspect Charged In 2022 Murder Near Pimlico Elementary School

On Tuesday, April 11, Baltimore police arrested 18-year-old James Jenkins in connection to the June 2022 murder of Phillip Wallace.

Aamir Benton was previously charged with the murder in January.

Investigators say that Benton shot and killed Wallace while in the 4800 block of Pimlico Road on June 30, 2022.

Jenkins was connected to the murder and has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder and First Degree Murder.

Both Jenkins and Benton remained at Central Booking Intake Facility.

