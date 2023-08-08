A Few Clouds 83°

Scooter Rider Killed Crossing Baltimore County Intersection

Police have identified the 20-year-old scooter rider who was killed in Baltimore County last week trying to cross an intersection.

North Marlyn Avenue and Essex Avenue in Essex
North Marlyn Avenue and Essex Avenue in Essex Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
On Monday, Aug. 8, investigators announced that Josiah E. Epps, 20, has died at an area hospital days after he was struck by an Infiniti driver while crossing an intersection in Essex.

According to authorities, an Infiniti FX35 was traveling along Essex Street and attempting to cross North Marlyn Avenue when the driver struck Epps, who was riding an electric scotter in the area.

The crash was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and he died days later, police said.

No additional information was provided by the Baltimore County Police Department.

