Police Investigating Perry Hall HS Assault That Hospitalized One, Forced Brief Lockout

For the second time in as many weeks, police were called to the same Maryland high school to investigate a suspicious situation.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, members of the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a reported assault near the Perry Hall HS that left at least one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident comes days after a baseball bat-wielding student was charged for his role in a violent fight that broke out at the same school.

It is unclear what led to the latest fight.

The assault led to a temporary lockout at Perry Hall High School as Baltimore County Police officers investigated.

Officials said that students were all able to be dismissed safely once the lockout was lifted.

The incident remains under investigation.

