Baseball Bat Swinging Student At Perry Hall HS Faces Charges For Violent Fight, Police Say

A minor was arrested in Baltimore County after police were called to the Perry Hall High School for a violent fight that broke out among students involving weapons, according to a member of the Board of Education.

Investigators said that a juvenile was arrested by officers from the county police department following an afternoon fight where a baseball bat was broken out on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Julie Henn, the chairperson for the Baltimore County Board of Education issued a statement on social media following the incident to advise the community that she had been in touch with school officials and there was no threat to the school.

"The incident was handled by BCPS and BCPD according to policies and protocols - ensuring the safety of those involved. Appropriate consequences will be administered,” she wrote.

“The school community will receive more information from school administrators and I will share details when available and made public."

Following the incident, Perry Hall High School Principal Craig Reed issued a separate statement to parents and guardians within the district.

“Several students were engaged in a verbal altercation,” he said. “As the situation escalated, one student grabbed a baseball bat and attempted to strike another student. Our School Resource Officer immediately responded to the scene and requested additional assistance from Baltimore County Police.”

Reed said that “appropriate consequences will be given to the students involved as outlined in the Student Handbook and Policy.”

“I want to remind our students that fighting in schools will not be tolerated,” he added. “It is dangerous and extremely disruptive to the school operations. We will take swift disciplinary action and may refer students to law enforcement.

"In addition, it is our goal to help students understand the larger impact their actions have on others,” Reed continued. “We encourage our students to speak with a trusted adult when they have a conflict with another student.”

