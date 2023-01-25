Head Of Baltimore County Public Schools Stepping Away From District

Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams will not seek a new contract, as announced in a statement earlier this week.

The announcement was released in a statement on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 23. The announcement comes after the Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition took a no-confidence vote in Williams.

"After much deliberation and conversation with my family, I have decided to not seek an additional four-year contract", stated Williams.

"I am very proud of the work we have done together to raise the bar, close gaps and prepare our students to thrive in their future, despite the many challenges our system has faced. I am very grateful for Team BCPS teachers and staff who strive to provide our students with a world-class education; for our students whose unique lived experiences inspire and encourage me; and for our families and communities that partner with us to ensure our students can meet their highest potential", Williams continued.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski later released a statement about the announcement, thanking Williams for his years of service, and wishing him well.

"I trust that that the Board of Education will conduct an exhaustive search to identify a visionary, inclusive and results-driven leader to help ensure stronger futures for all our kids -- they deserve nothing less. In the years ahead, we look forward to continue building a collaborative relationship with BCPS leadership so that we can tackle our shared challenges and provide a world class education for every student across Baltimore County", continued Olszewski.

Williams was appointed in 2019, with his current term set to expire in June 2023.

