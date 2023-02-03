Former Gilman School Teacher Hit With Sexual Child Abuse Charge: Baltimore County PD

A former teacher at the Gilman School is facing rape and other charges for alleged “suspicious relationships” with current and former students, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

On Friday, Feb. 3, police officials announced that Christopher Bendann was been arrested following an investigation into the allegations of at least one victim, and authorities say there could be more who have not come forward.

In January, that detectives from the department's Crimes Against Children Unit were advised by Child Protective Services that a teacher at the Gilman School had lost his job due to the nature of his relationship with students, police say.

The investigation led to the discovery of at least one victim, who provided information about Bendann’s alleged sexual abuse, according to police.

On Feb. 3, members of the Baltimore County Police Department executed a search and seizure warrant at Bendann’s Stanmore Road home in Towson, where he was arrested.

Officials said that Bendann has been charged with several counts, including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape.

"We are aware that a former Gilman teacher has been arrested by authorities in Baltimore County," a spokesperson for the school said in an email to Daily Voice.

"We are committed to supporting our students and families as well as our broader Gilman community as they process this devastating news. However, as this is an ongoing legal matter, we have no further comment."

The investigation is ongoing, and police fear that there may be more victims who are being urged to come forward.

Anyone with information about Bendann, or who may have been victimized by him, has been asked to contact the department’s Crimes Against Children Unit by calling (410) 887-7720 or Child Protective Services at (410) 887-2469.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.