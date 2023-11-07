Rite Aid Is Selling These Maryland Leases After Filing For Bankruptcy

A&G Real Estate Partners is acting as the real estate advisor for the pharmacy chain, which filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 15, and has plans to close 154 underperforming stores nationwide.

The deadline for the following leases for in Maryland is Monday, Nov. 20:

5808 Ritchie Highway, Baltimore

5 Bel Air South Parkway, Bel Air

728 East Pulaski Highway, Elton

7501 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie

The deadline for the following leases for in Pennsylvania is Wednesday, Dec. 20:

4339 Ebenezer Road, Baltimore

1720 Main St., Chester

178 Point Plaza, Butler

429 South Hanover St., Carlisle

6101 North Bpd St., Philadelphia

