Rite Aid Is Selling These Maryland Leases After Filing For Bankruptcy

A&G Real Estate Partners is acting as the real estate advisor for the pharmacy chain, which filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 15, and has plans to close 154 underperforming stores nationwide.
The deadline for the following leases for in Maryland is Monday, Nov. 20:
- 5808 Ritchie Highway, Baltimore
- 5 Bel Air South Parkway, Bel Air
- 728 East Pulaski Highway, Elton
- 7501 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie
The deadline for the following leases for in Pennsylvania is Wednesday, Dec. 20:
- 4339 Ebenezer Road, Baltimore
- 1720 Main St., Chester
- 178 Point Plaza, Butler
- 429 South Hanover St., Carlisle
- 6101 North Bpd St., Philadelphia
