Reward Up To $8K Offered In 18-Year-Old Baltimore Man's Killing

A reward of up to $8,000 is being offered in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old Baltimore man this week.

Hy’main Amos.
Hy’main Amos. Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD
Cecilia Levine
Hy’main Amos was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body on the 500 Block of North Calhoun Street Tuesday evening, Oct. 3, city police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Amos later died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

