Reward Up To $8K Offered In 18-Year-Old Baltimore Man's Killing

Hy’main Amos was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body on the 500 Block of North Calhoun Street Tuesday evening, Oct. 3, city police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Amos later died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.