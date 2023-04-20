Quadruple Shooting Suspect Who Killed Three In Northeast Baltimore Apprehended: Police

Baltimore resident Marvelle Worsley was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 1800 block of Harford Road in Baltimore County, police announced on Thursday, April 20.

Investigators say that on Saturday, April 1, Worsley shot four people, killing Girard Smith, 41, Charles Murray, 49, Darlene Briscoe, 69, and leaving a 31-year-old woman in critical condition in the 3100 block of Woodring Avenue.

Smith and Murray were pronounced dead at the scene. Briscoe was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition and later died from her wounds. The fourth victim was also hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, but survived.

Worsley was arrested without incident following a near three-week manhunt, and he was transported to the Baltimore Police Department’s Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with:

Three counts of first-degree murder;

First-degree attempted murder;

“Various handgun violations.”

The investigation into the quadruple shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

