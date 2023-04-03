Suspected Killer On The Loose In Baltimore, Police Urge Public To Stay Away

Detectives are on the lookout for a man they say killed at least two people over the weekend.

Baltimore police have identified Marvelle Antonio Worsley, 48, as the suspect behind the deaths of Darlene Briscoe, 69, and Charles Murray, 41.

Worsley is also accused of critically injuring a 31-year-old woman in the incident.

Police say that on Saturday, April 1, Worsley shot the three victims in the 2300 block of Woodring Avenue, just a few blocks away from his residence in the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue.

Police are urging the public to stay away from Worsley if they come into contact with him, as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.