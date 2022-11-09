Contact Us
Seeing Red: Election Results Have Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Mulling 2024 Options: Report

Zak Failla
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Photo Credit: Larry Hogan's FB Page

The “Red Wave” turned “Red Whimper” during the midterm elections on Tuesday has outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reconsidering his options when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, according to a CBS report.

In an exclusive interview with CBS on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the moderate Republican governor said that the results of Tuesday's elections may have spurred him to reconsider a run for the Oval Office now that more candidates in his own party are becoming less radical.

A vociferous critic of former President Donald Trump - much to the consternation of his party-mates - Hogan told CBS that he and his advisors will continue to monitor the political landscape before coming to a conclusion regarding a potential presidential run in 2024, though nothing has been determined.

The complete CBS report and interview can be found here.

