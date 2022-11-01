Officials Criticize 'Self-Serving' Prior Prosecutors After Adnan Syed Evidence Leak

The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office has released a statement accusing prior prosecutors in the case against Adnan Syed of further traumatizing Syed and victim Hae Min Lee's family after case evidence was leaked.

The State's Attorney's Office claims that prior prosecutor, Kevin Urick "severely mishandled" the case and is trying "to save face" after Syed was released from prison and charges were dropped against him. Syed's release made national headlines after prosecutors argued that critical evidence was withheld from Syed's defense team at the time of the trial over 20 years ago.

Officials continue to stand by the findings of their year-long investigation into Syed's case, stating they found no credible evidence that Syed was involved in Ms. Lee's death.

"It makes absolutely no sense to believe that Kevin Urick, who has now re-created an alleged transcript of an exculpatory call, is now attributing the threats to Adnan Syed," stated the State's Attorney's Office. "Urick is the same prosecutor that engaged in prior Brady violations and questionable behavior in this case, which included withholding exculpatory hair evidence; attempting to prevent inconsistent statements of a witness from being disclosed to the defense; and attempting to hide from defense a very favorable plea deal given to the primary witness. Clearly, Urick has serious credibility issues".

The State's Attorney's Office continued to address the evidence leak, calling the action "self-serving".

"We are well aware of the person and the circumstances surrounding the call that was made identifying an alternative suspect in this case, in which additional documentation about the suspect was also provided. Urick’s revisionist history is not only convenient but self-serving, which is why this alleged statement, which should have also been turned over to defense as a ‘statement of the defendant,’ was never used at any of Mr. Syed’s previous trials", the statement continued.

To read the full statement by the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, click here.

