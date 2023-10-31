Mostly Cloudy 52°

Police Probing Circumstances Behind Teen's Fatal Shooting In Baltimore County

An investigation has been launched in Baltimore County after a teenager was found shot and later died overnight. 

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department (Facebook)
The Baltimore County Police Department issued an alert on Tuesday advising that a teen boy has died after suffering an apparent gunshot wound in the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard in Parkville.

Police say that officers were called at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, where there was a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, first responders found the injured teen, who was rushed to an area hospital by paramedics, where he later died. 

No information about a possible motive or circumstances leading up to the shooting has been released by the department.

More information is expected to be released.

