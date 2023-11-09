Police In Baltimore Release Sketches Of Man Wanted For Sexually Assaulting Woman

The Baltimore Police Department has released new sketches of a man who is wanted for an aggravated and sexual assault that happened earlier this week.

According to police, the man pictured above assaulted a 71-year-old woman in the area of the 4300 block and 4400 block of North Franklintown Road on Tuesday, Nov. 7 while walking near an area trail in Leakin Park.

He reportedly followed her before physically, sexually abusing her, and fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as being a bald, light-skinned Black man, possibly in his 40s, who was around 5-foot-9 wearing a dark jacket and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding the man or incident has been asked to contact investigators by calling (410) 396-2466 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.

