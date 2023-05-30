Police ID Man Killed In Pick-Up Truck Crash On I-695 In Dunralk

Stephen Richard Becker, 59, of Timonium, was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash that was reported shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 on the inner loop of the interstate in Dundalk.

Becker was driving a 2008 Honda pick-up truck on Monday morning near Cove Road when he lost control for unknown reasons, went off the roadway and smashed into the tree, killing him, according to officials.

The crash is now under investigation by Maryland State Police authorities from the Golden Ring Barrack. While the scene was being cleared, the roadway was closed for approximately two hours.

