Young Man Shot At Baltimore Intersection Memorial Day

A man is in stable condition after being shot over the holiday weekend in Baltimore, authorities say.

The 27-year-old victim was found suffering from a single gunshot wound on the intersection of Fairbrook and Tudsbury roads, just after midnight Monday, May 30, Baltimore County Officials say.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 410-307-2020.

