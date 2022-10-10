Young Girl Found Hanging From Baltimore Stairwell Entangled In Purse Strap: Police

An investigation has been launched after a 6-year-old girl was found over the weekend entangled in a purse hanging from a stairwell in Baltimore, police announced.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 700 block of North Longwood Street shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, where they found the child, who was hanging by the purse strap.

The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation after being resuscitated by paramedics, a spokesperson for the agency said. Her condition was unknown as of Monday, Oct. 10.

Police say that the investigation into the incident is ongoing, but foul play is not believed to have been a factor in the incident.

