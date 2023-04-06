Young Girl Among Three Shot In Midday Baltimore Shooting, Police Say (DEVELOPING)

Police in Baltimore say that a 9-year-old child was among three injured in a midday shooting downtown.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, officers from he Southeast District of the Baltimore City Police Department were called to the 3100 block of McElderry Street, where there was a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found three victims - ages 9, 20, and 28 - all of whom had suffered gunshot wounds. Each was rushed to area hospitals for treatment of undisclosed injuries, according to officials.

The 9-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her ankle, the 20-year-old woman was listed in critical condition and had to undergo surgery after being shot in the torso, and the third victim was struck in the leg and is being treated for a minor injury.

Southern District detectives have now assumed the investigation and are seeking a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact investigators by calling (410) 396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

