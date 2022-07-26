Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Police & Fire

Woman With High-End Tastes Wanted In Baltimore For Stealing, Fleeing In Mercedes: Police

Annie DeVoe
This woman is wanted for stealing from Nordstrom on Boston Street in Baltimore.
This woman is wanted for stealing from Nordstrom on Boston Street in Baltimore. Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Images have been released of a woman who tried to steal nearly $3,000 in merchandise from a Nordstrom Rack in Baltimore before driving off in a Mercedes, authorities say.

The woman tried walking out of the store on the 3900 block of Boston Street with a handbag and various designer glasses before a security guard stopped her around 2:20 p.m., Monday, July 4, according to Baltimore police on Monday, July 25.

The security guard was able to take the goods after a brief struggle before the woman demanded them back. When the security guard refused, the woman pepper-sprayed the officer before fleeing in a white Mercedes Benz SUV.

Anyone who knows the identity of this woman is asked to call Citywide Robbery detectives at 410-366-3641.

