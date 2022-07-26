Woman With High-End Tastes Wanted In Baltimore For Stealing, Fleeing In Mercedes: Police

Images have been released of a woman who tried to steal nearly $3,000 in merchandise from a Nordstrom Rack in Baltimore before driving off in a Mercedes, authorities say.

The woman tried walking out of the store on the 3900 block of Boston Street with a handbag and various designer glasses before a security guard stopped her around 2:20 p.m., Monday, July 4, according to Baltimore police on Monday, July 25.

The security guard was able to take the goods after a brief struggle before the woman demanded them back. When the security guard refused, the woman pepper-sprayed the officer before fleeing in a white Mercedes Benz SUV.

Anyone who knows the identity of this woman is asked to call Citywide Robbery detectives at 410-366-3641.

