Woman Found Shot Dead Inside Car In Northern Baltimore: Police

A woman was found shot dead inside a parked car in northern Baltimore, authorities said.

Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Elkader Avenue around 5:21 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, Baltimore Police said.

Upon arrival, they found an unknown adult female suffering from a gunshot wound inside the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believed she had been dead for a while, police added.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

