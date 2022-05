Police are trying to identify a woman who was found in Baltimore County Sunday, May 22.

The woman was found in Owings Mills in white and pink Under Armor sneakers with a hot pink shirt. She was a scar on left arm in the shape of an X. Her name could be Amira, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

