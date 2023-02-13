Weapons Charges For Gunshot Victim Who Crashed In Baltimore County, Police Say

Detectives are investigating a shooting after the driver of a vehicle was shot in Towson, authorities say.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, at 7:20 p.m., a Baltimore County police officer heard multiple gunshots shortly before watching a vehicle crash in the area of Towsontown Boulevard and Washington Avenue, according to a Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson.

Officers responded to the vehicle and located a victim inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics arrived at the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Through investigation, police determined that the victim was shot by an unknown suspect at the intersection of Chesapeake and Washington Avenue.

On Monday, Feb. 13, detectives filed criminal weapons charges against the apparent victim of the shooting, officials said, after a weapon was found inside of his vehicle during the investigation.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating this case and believe this was a targeted incident. They ask anyone who may have information about this case to call 410-307-2020.

Information may also be provided through the Baltimore County iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

