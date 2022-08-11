Wanted Shooting Suspect Apprehended On Maryland Rooftop After Crashing Into Officer: Police

A wanted Maryland teen took local, state, and federal investigators on a wild chase that ended with him crashing into an off-duty police officer before being apprehended on a nearby rooftop, authorities announced.

Aiyontae Michael Moye, 18, whose last known address was in Baltimore City, was located and arrested on Thursday, Aug. 11 by state troopers and federal agents in connection to a shooting on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Allegany County.

Moye had been wanted for a midday shooting of a 33-year-old man that was reported at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon in Cumberland at a Chase Street home, police said.

His victim was rushed by paramedics to UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland for injuries sustained in the shooting and home invasion.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division developed information and evidence following the shooting that identified Moye as the person responsible for the incident and an arrest warrant was issued, according to officials.

Police searched throughout the night for Moye, investigators said, which was coordinated by the Maryland State Apprehension Team (MSAT), with the assistance of the US Marshals Service.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday morning, members of the MSAT and US Marshal’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located Moye in a car in the area of Gwynn Falls Parkway and Windsor Mill Road, according to police.

Upon arrival, investigators said that Moye appeared to be sleeping, but as officers approached the vehicle, a woman and child allegedly exited the vehicle, while Moye leaped into the driver’s seat and sped away from the area, leading to a police pursuit.

Moments after the chase began, officials said that he crashed into a vehicle being driven by an off-duty Baltimore City police officer at the intersection of Dolphin Street and West Mount Royal Avenue.

Moye then allegedly exited his vehicle and fled on foot.

Police said that he climbed a fire escape of a nearby building in the 1200 block of John Street where he was ultimately apprehended without incident on the roof.

The suspect was not injured in the crash or during the arrest, they noted. He is the third suspect to be arrested and charged for their role in the shooting.

Moye was charged on an arrest warrant issued in Allegany County with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Home invasion;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or violent crime;

Other related criminal charges.

He is being held at the Allegany County Detention Center as he awaits his initial appearance before a court commissioner.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.