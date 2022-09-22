WANTED: Hyattsville Murder Suspect At-Large, Police Offer $40K Reward

Local police and the U.S. Marshals Service are working to find and arrest a recent Hyattsville homicide suspect, officials reported.

On Aug. 18, Stephon Jones shot and killed the victim during an argument at a shopping mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

The victim, 20-year-old Darrion Herring, was found in the food court of the mall and was pronounced dead, police said.

The Prince George's County Police Department and The U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force are offering a combined reward of $40,000, for anyone with information that leads to Jones' arrest, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Jones' whereabouts should contact police at 301-516-2512.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.