Breaking News: Police ID 18-Year-Old Shot Dead In Virginia Condo Complex Lot
Vigil Held For 5-Year-Old Killed By Hit-Run Driver Walking With Dad

Annie DeVoe
TreyIn Sanders
TreyIn Sanders Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

Support is surging for a family in Maryland grieving the loss of a 5-year-old boy whose dad remains critical after a hit-and-run crash.

TreyIn Marnell Sanders was pronounced dead at the hospital after he and dad James Marnell Sanders, 35, were struck while crossing Route 24 near Edgewood Road last Thursday, May 5, State Police said.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched for the Sanders family. A vigil for TreyIn was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8 at the PAL Center in Edgewood.

Trayln was taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His dad was airlifted to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

The driver of the Toyota, Corey James Maddox Jr., 30, of Edgewood, fled the scene, but was located a short time later and transported to the Bel Air Barrack for questioning, police say.

The father and son duo were not in the crosswalk, police said.

This case remains under investigation and will be updated as the story develops.

