A victim has reportedly been shot at an Owings Mills pizza shop, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a victim with at least one gunshot wound inside Vocelli Pizza, on 9617 Reisterstown Road around 3 p.m., Friday, May 19, Baltimore County Police say.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, say police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as the investigation continues.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.