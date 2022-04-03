Contact Us
Police & Fire

Victim Of Baltimore Homicide 'Didn't Deserve To Die'

David Cifarelli
Monique Billinger
Monique Billinger Photo Credit: Facebook

Baltimore Police have identified the victim of a recent homicide that happened on the west side of the city as a beloved 50-year-old woman.

Monique Billinger was found with gunshot wounds to her chest on the 1300 block of Mount Street around 9 p.m., city police said.

She was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center where she later died.

Those who knew Billinger say her death was undeserved.

The investigation into Billinger’s death is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

