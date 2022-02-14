Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Victim Found With Gunshot Wound In Vacant Baltimore Home

Valerie Musson
3800 block of Potee Street in Baltimore
3800 block of Potee Street in Baltimore Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A victim was found with a gunshot wound in a vacant Baltimore home Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to the shooting report found a man with a gunshot wound to the head at a vacant home on the 3800 block of Potee Street just after 7:30 a.m., Baltimore Police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

