Two Teens Shot Near High School In South Baltimore

A double shooting of two teenagers near a South Baltimore high school prompted a school lockdown and early dismissal, according to multiple reports.

Two teens, who were reportedly not students, were shot in an alleyway near Benjamin Franklin High School on the 1100 block of Cambria Street around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, reports continue.

The school was put on a lockdown before dismissing students as a result of the shooting.

The two victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are said to be non life-threatening.

This is a developing story.

