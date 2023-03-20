Two Shot Overnight In Separate Baltimore Shootings

Two people are recovering after being injured in separate shootings overnight in Baltimore, authorities say.

Around 9 p.m., Sunday, March 19, authorities were called to the 3700 block of Marmom Avenue to investigate a reported shooting, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Once on the scene, authorities found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, they said.

Several hours later in the early morning of Monday, March 20, Baltimore police were called to the 300 block of North Fremont Avenue to investigate another shooting.

When police arrived at the scene of the second shooting, they located a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims of each shooting were taken to nearby hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries and are expected to survive.

