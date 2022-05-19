Contact Us
Two Men Recovering After Being Shot In West Baltimore: Police

Annie DeVoe
Baltimore police
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

Two people are recovering after a non-fatal shooting in the West Baltimore, authorities say.

Police responded to the shooting in the 2400 block of Edmondson Avenue around 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, Baltimore Police said. 

Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old male and an unidentified male suffering from gunshot wound, police said. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

