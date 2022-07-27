Two Injuries Reported In Baltimore Parking Garage Explosion

Two people have reportedly been injured after an alleged explosion at a parking garage in Baltimore, authorities say.

First responders are on the scene at the Fells Point garage in the 800 block of S. Caroline Street after the incident occurred around 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, according to Baltimore Fire officials.

Initial investigation revealed that a high energy overpressure caused glass to break inside the garage.

No fires were found, and investigators say that it is too early to determine the cause of why the explosion occurred, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information.

