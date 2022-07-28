Triple Shooting Under Investigation In East Baltimore

Three people are in the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, police say.

Officers found two of the victims after responding to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of McAlear Court around 12:35 a.m., Thursday, July 28, authorities say.

The 42-year-old man and 37-year-old female were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed the victims to a hospital where the woman was stabilized but the man is listed in critical condition, according to investigators.

A third victim, a 36-year-old-woman, was later found stabilized at another local hospital, they noted.

Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

