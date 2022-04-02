Contact Us
Police & Fire

Trauma Surgeon Shot In Attempted Carjacking Aided By Hopkins Colleagues

David Cifarelli
Dr. Joseph Sakran and Dr. Madhu Subramanian
Dr. Joseph Sakran and Dr. Madhu Subramanian Photo Credit: Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (top)/Dr. Joseph Sakran Twitter

What they first thought was a twisted April Fools joke turned out to be a chilling reality for surgeons in the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center Friday morning.

One of their own surgeons had been shot in an attempted carjacking, and he needed their help.

Officers found Madhu Subramanian, 38, suffering a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of East 36th Street in Northeast Baltimore just after 7 a.m., city police said. 

According to the hospital website, Subramanian specializes in acute care, trauma surgery, critical care, burn care, and general surgery.

The hospital's chief trauma surgeon Dr. Joseph Sakran detailed how the call came in.

"After walking in for Trauma call this AM, my colleague called with the most unexpected message:

"'Joe, are you on call?'

'Yes.'

'Our fellow trauma surgeon was just shot and he is on his way to the trauma center.'

"Listening to that communication, I was frankly numb and in disbelief."

"While I have permission from my friend and injured fellow trauma surgeon to discuss what happened, I will just say that we are so grateful he survived this horrific incident and will be ok."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.