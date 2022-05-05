Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Three People Injured In Afternoon Northeast Baltimore Shooting: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
A Baltimore Police officer
A Baltimore Police officer Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Three people have been hospitalized following an afternoon shooting in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. 

Police responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Bel Air Road around 3:43 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, Baltimore Police said. 

Upon arrival, officers found two 30-year-old men and one 51-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Each were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said. 

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect shooter standing at the corner of Bel Air Road and Pelham Avenue, police added.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.