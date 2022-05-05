Three People Injured In Afternoon Northeast Baltimore Shooting: Police

Three people have been hospitalized following an afternoon shooting in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Bel Air Road around 3:43 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, Baltimore Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found two 30-year-old men and one 51-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Each were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect shooter standing at the corner of Bel Air Road and Pelham Avenue, police added.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.