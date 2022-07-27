Three Injuries Reported In Baltimore Parking Garage Explosion (Update)

Contact Us
Two Injuries Reported In Baltimore Parking Garage Explosion
Three Injuries Reported In Baltimore Parking Garage Explosion

Annie DeVoe
Photo Credit: Twitter/@BaltimoreFire
Photo Credit: Baltimore Fire

Three people are now reporting injuries after an explosion rocked a Baltimore parking garage, authorities say.

First responders were dispatched to the Fells Point garage in the 800 block of South Caroline Street after the explosion occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, according to Baltimore Fire officials. 

The Baltimore City Fire Department and first responders remained at the scene late in the afternoon on Wednesday, which involved a work van on the third floor of the building that had three tanks of undisclosed gas that exploded, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

When the garage exploded, the force caused windows to shatter and foundation cracks, according to Baltimore fire officials. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters also removed the three tanks from the vehicle, officials said.

South Caroline Street was reopened at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, though the Baltimore City Parking Authority remained at the scene to determine what to do to damaged vehicles and help drivers get out of the garage.

No fires were reported, and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.